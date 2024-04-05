GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Accused in online trading fraud held

Thiruvananthapuram native cheated of lakhs on promise of part-time job in online trading

April 05, 2024 12:31 am | Updated April 06, 2024 08:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested three men on the charge of cheating a person of lakhs by promising a part-time job in online trading.

The accused were identified as Sivadasan of Malappuram; Ashraf of Malappuram; and Shajimon of Malappuram.

The accused contacted a Thiruvananthapuram resident over Telegram and promised a job in purchase and sale of online trading products, with high returns. They showed the victim video programmes of investing the money earned through online trading in crypto currency to earn huge profits to convince the victim to open an account on the virtual platform.

The victim was made to transfer money to various accounts for trading. To convince the victim, it was shown in the platform that his money has multiplied. The accused then directed him to withdraw the money. However, when the money was being transferred, the complainant was made to believe that the tasks were not completed, and to complete them, he was defrauded of more money on various pretexts.

It was only after returns stopped on the money invested that the complainant realised he had been cheated, following which he lodged a complaint.

Of the ₹90 lakh that the complainant was cheated of, the cyber police traced nearly ₹70 lakh to a cooperative bank in Malappuram. The team collected the details of the accused through latest technology and after a secret investigation, arrested the accused from Malappuram.

During the probe, the investigation team found that the accused made people open several bank accounts promising commission in the belief that they were in the business of sending money from foreign countries to the State. Money to the tune of crores of rupees was being cheated, and several complaints were being received, the police said.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.