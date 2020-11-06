Accelerator scheme for social impact start-ups

A joint initiative of KSUM, Haritha Keralam, UNDP

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Thursday launched Green Innovation Fund, a fund-linked accelerator programme for social impact start-ups, as a joint initiative of Kerala Startup Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission and United Nations Development Programme, India.

In his address, Dr. Isaac said: “There are a whole lot of areas which are waiting for some innovative interventions, especially in the high range belts, which are prone to larger and diverse vulnerabilities. GIF is an ambitious experimentation to leverage technology to bridge gaps which may be arduous through our traditional way of working.”

Delivering a special address on the occasion, Shoko Noda, the Country Representative of UNDP, India said: “By combining modern technology such as artificial intelligence and drones with traditional wisdom of communities, we are working to improve management of natural resources, reduce negative impacts upon the environment and promote green jobs. The launch of the GIF as part of the India High Range Mountain Landscape project is a step in this direction.”

P.M. Sasi, CEO, KSUM, said: “As climate change brings in exponential changes in the environment there is an urgent need to develop innovative products, services, businesses, organisational models which will bring in sustainable development through behavioural changes and new business models. There is a need to nurture and develop such ideas which could redefine sustainable enterprises in a structured manner. T.N. Seema, vice chairperson, Haritha Keralam Mission, presided.