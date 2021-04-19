Accel Realty’s IT building inaugurated

Minister for Industries E. P. Jayarajan on Monday inaugurated the first IT building of Accel Realty – Accel Infinium 1 in the KINFRA/IT/ ITES Special Economic Zone of the KINFRA Film and Video Park here.

Former Chief Secretary, K. Jayakumar lit the traditional lamp of the first building of the group providing ready to occupy IT space.

Sashi Tharoor, MP, delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Can Kerala Leapfrog in Knowledge Economy’.

“The second phase will start in the next few months. This is to build on the momentum the city is seeing due to growing trend for work near home spaces that address both resource availability and quality-of-life facilities,” N. R. Panicker, Founder Chairman of Accel Limited, said in a release here.