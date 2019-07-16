Academicians urge Governor to intervene

A group of cultural luminaries and academics have sought the Governor’s intervention to find a permanent solution to the controversies that surrounded University College. The signatories to the joint statement, spearheaded by the Samskarika Koottayma, claim that the college has become a venue of ‘Stalinist-like extremist activities akin to those seen in Kannur.’

The 19 signatories, who include historian M.G.S. Narayanan, poet Sugathakumari and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, called for an impartial probe into how the college has become a safe haven for criminals. The presence of the police has become essential on the campus until lasting peace is attained. All student organisations must be provided an opportunity to function there. A panel of expert academicians must be constituted to continuously monitor its functioning, they added.

Others who have signed on the statement include journalist B.R.P. Bhaskar, former Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor A. Sukumaran Nair, writers K.L. Mohana Varma, V. Rajakrishnan, and George Onakkoor, former director of the State Institute of Languages M.R. Thampan, former University College Principal Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram, former Kalamandalam chairman V.R. Prabhodchandran Nair, et al.