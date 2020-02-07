Thiruvananthapuram

ABVP activist arrested

The Medical College police on Thursday arrested an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for allegedly attacking a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist outside the Mahatma Gandhi College a few days back.

The accused was identified as Aromal, 21, of Vattiyurkavu. He was apprehended from Paruthippara in connection with the assault on a first-year student on Sunday midnight.

While the police also caught another ABVP worker, along with the accused, he was let off after the victim had failed to identify him.

