ABVP activist arrested

The Medical College police on Thursday arrested an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for allegedly attacking a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist outside the Mahatma Gandhi College a few days back.

The accused was identified as Aromal, 21, of Vattiyurkavu. He was apprehended from Paruthippara in connection with the assault on a first-year student on Sunday midnight.

While the police also caught another ABVP worker, along with the accused, he was let off after the victim had failed to identify him.