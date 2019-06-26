AAI to share survey bill

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has formally agreed to foot 50% of the charges for getting the coordinates of land for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme. The city Corporation will bear the balance amount to get the coordinates from AAI-approved surveyors so that the housing scheme beneficiaries can procure the no objection certificate. As many as 1,127 PMAY beneficiaries in the city are waiting no objection certificates from the AAI to either begin the construction or to get TC numbers for completed houses.

Curbs

The authority had imposed restrictions on the construction of houses in the red zone of the zoning map, which indicates the permissible height of buildings in the areas around the airport through different colour-coded grids. Following a Corporation council decision before the elections, a tender was floated to identify a surveying firm for the purpose. DB Consultancy, which quoted ₹4,000 per beneficiary, was chosen following this.

Officials of the Local Self-Government Department, city Corporation and the AAI met on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

“Though the AAI and Corporation had agreed to jointly foot the bill, the modalities have been formalised only now. Once the survey and NOC process for a particular beneficiary is completed, we have to send the bills to the AAI, which will provide us half of the bill amount,” said a Corporation official.

Span reduced

The AAI had last year reduced the span of the red zone and now it is effective only in 11 wards, most of them in the coastal regions of the city. The number of affected houses under the PMAY had come down to 1,700. Out of this, a few hundred beneficiaries have spent amounts up to ₹15,000 from their own pockets to get the coordinates of their land from the AAI-approved surveyors and procure the no objection certificate.