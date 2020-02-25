Aadhaar kendra to open in city

Lakshmikanta Dash, Assistant Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will inaugurate the first CSC Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the State at Deepa Arcade, Convent Road, near General Hospital junction, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The government’s digital initiative, Common Service Centres (CSCs), plans to open new centres for Aadhaar enrollment and other services in 700 districts across India by this year. The decision to restart Aadhaar services enrollment comes after it was stopped in 2017 due to security concerns and poor infrastructure.
The UIDAI has approved the proposal to restart the Aadhaar services. Aadhaar services will be available on all working days. No fee will be charged for new enrollments and mandatory biometric updation. Other services will be charged as per UIDAI guidelines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.