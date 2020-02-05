A unique forest in the making

The development of the State’s largest forest cover under compensatory afforestation is nearing completion on the premises of the Sainik School at Kazhakuttam.

The forest area, spread over 51 acres, has been developed by planting 38 indigenous tree species to compensate for nearly 4,700 trees cut down for the development of the National Highway 66 bypass stretch from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola in 2016.

The land will be handed over to the school in May, following which the school will take over the responsibility of nurturing the plants.

NHAI funds

The seedlings were planted using funds sanctioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Developed by the Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department, the forest is home to diverse fruit-bearing, medicinal and timber species

They include ‘lakshmi tharu’ (paradise tree), ‘kambakam’ (Hopea parviflora), mango, neem, almond, Malabar tamarind, tamarind, rosewood, red sanders, ‘mandaram’ (dwarf white bauhinia), jamun, Ashoka, ‘kanikkonna’ (cassia fistula), gooseberry, mahagony and ‘kumbil’ (white teak).

The area will be cleared of acacia trees before being handed over to the school.

Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan, who led an inspection of the area, said another 35 hectares of land was being afforested to compensate for the 15,540 trees felled for the development of the Vizhinjam international seaport project.

A total of 1,250 seedlings had been planted across 12 hectares in the particular area in 2018.

The officer said that the compensatory afforestation drive was being led by the Conservators of Forests of the Social Forestry wing in the northern (Kozhikode), central (Ernakulam) and southern (Kollam) regions. The endeavour would be intensified in close coordination with various departments.

10 seedlings

Under the prescribed guidelines, each tree that is felled will have to be compensated by planting 10 seedlings by the department concerned.

The concept of compensatory afforestation has often remained on paper.

The paucity of vacant space has largely hindered its realisation.

The Forest Department has launched steps to assess the enforcement of the law.