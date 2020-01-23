A taste of freedom for differently abled children

Saphalyam, a get-together of 20 differently abled children receiving home-based education and their parents, was organised by the south urban resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, at Museum on Tuesday morning.

The gathering was aimed at bringing such children out of the four walls of a house to a public space, interacting with one another, and bringing them to the mainstream.

City Corporation Education standing committee chairperson C. Sudarsanan inaugurated the gathering. Town Planning standing committee chairperson Palayam Rajan replied to the children’s queries.

The students whose mobility is restricted owing to their difficulties went round the zoo and took in the sights. Balloon artists Shijina and Preeth created various designs from balloons for the students.

Museum sub-inspector Shafi, Samagra district project coordinator N. Retnakumar, and block programme coordinator A. Najeeb were present.