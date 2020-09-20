A strong roof and a space to study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 September 2020 18:01 IST

District panchayat plans action on girl’s plea on her tattered house

All that S.J. Shijina wished for was a better house where she would have a small study space. She has completed her Class X and just entered higher secondary class. But leave aside the space to study, her house itself is in tatters.

“Our house leaks so much that I do not have a space to study without getting drenched in the rain or even sleep peacefully. The house has become unliveable,” she wrote in a letter to district panchayat president V.K. Madhu recently.

Her four-member family has been living in a hut made of mud bricks and thatched with reeds and tarpaulin sheet, in Maruthamala in Vithura. Her father Jose is a daily wage worker and mother Sheela, a temporary cleaning staff in an institution. The family does not have a ration card and hence cannot apply for any of the government’s housing schemes.

The family got a ration card recently yet the house through one of the schemes would take some time to come.

Thats when Shijina wrote the letter to the district panchayat, which is now planning to build a house for the family as part of a special scheme. “Their house is located near the forest regions of Vithura and does not have proper road access. They missed out on getting a house in the initial phases of LIFE housing project because they did not have a ration card. Now, even if they apply, it will take some more time. This is why the district panchayat decided to intervene,” says Mr. Madhu.

The district panchayat authorities got in touch with the local Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) to look at possibilities of building a house using alternate schemes. Since the LIFE project is providing ₹4 lakh for constructing houses, it was decided that the amount should be equal to that. The Kudumbashree pitched in with ₹1.5 lakh and the district panchayat with the rest.

On Sunday, Mr. Madhu and other officials visited their house and laid the foundation stone for a new house adjacent to it. The work is expected to be completed in a few months’ time.