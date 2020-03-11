A step to allay city’s water woes

The Kudumbashree district mission will set up a reverse osmosis plant in the city.

A project of the city Corporation, the plant is aimed at providing drinking water at low rates to people.

While 20-litre water cans available in the market cost between ₹50 and ₹70, the Corporation hopes to provide water at ₹40 through the project.

The Corporation plan is to set up the plant at a cost of ₹75 lakh as part of the first phase of a project to distribute pure water.

Implementing agency

The Kudumbashree district mission is the implementing agency of the project that is included in the Plan project of the civic body for 2019-29.

The plant will come up at Mannanthala.

A pond where water is available round the year will be the source.

Using the reverse osmosis technology, water will be purified and distributed.

Five-member unit

The mission will select a Kudumbashree unit with five members and entrust the functioning of the plant to them.

The 1,000-sq ft plant will have a capacity of 2,000 litres per hour.

Setting up of the plant and machinery will be tendered to an empanelled agency of the State mission.

Two laboratories and a store room will be needed at the plant.

Besides the five people running the unit, two qualified people will be employed at the lab, and 10 to 15 people will be required for water distribution around the city.

Kudumbashree women who know how to drive vehicles will take up the distribution to the extent possible.

Kudumbashree will provide entrepreneurship training to the unit too.

Kudumbashree plans to give wide publicity to the initiative to attract customers.

Besides various institutions in the city Corporation, flats and houses, and private establishments, Kudumbashree hopes to distribute water to various government offices and agencies.

Employment

The venture will also provide employment to financially backward urban women who are Kudumbashree members and is expected to provide them a good income.

Against the backdrop of a drop in employment opportunities in the agricultural sector, the RO plant is an attempt by the civic body to strengthen microenterprises, start more enterprises, and help in poverty alleviation.