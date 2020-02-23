A space where summer adapts itself to life

Thiruvananthapuram

23 February 2020 00:04 IST

Zoo has methods to keep animals cool as mercury soars

A hotter-than-usual January and a couple of heat alerts this month already have people groaning at the prospect of a long and draining summer ahead.

At the city zoo, though, the clear skies that followed a pretty long monsoon season have been quite welcome.

Unlike the rains that trouble the animals more, not to mention the increased possibility of spread of diseases, the summer is the time for them to play and have fun and even increase their numbers.

They naturally adapt to the rising mercury, reducing their activities when the heat peaks during the day.

What helps is the vast green cover on the zoo premises, keeping temperatures lower than what is outside with the sun beating down relentlessly.

The massive trees provide cool shade, making the animals quite comfortable even when they move about.

The lion-tailed macaques particularly seem to having a great time, frolicking high up in the branches.

Animals living in enclosures shaded by trees too seem be unaffected by the heat.

It is only in enclosures, such as that of the deer and antelope, where the green cover has been decimated by them that there is cause for concern. Here, the animals’ instinct to reduce activity and take rest as the mercury peaks kicks in.Even the carnivores feed less and become less active during the summer.

The zoo authorities have taken steps to green the enclosures for future.

At the enclosures

Small trees with ring guards have been planted in the giraffe, sambar and swamp deer and black buck enclosures.

After the renovation of the tiger cages, fast-growing golden bamboo has been planted between the cages to provide the big cats a little respite from the sun’s rays.

A shed of palm fronds has been set up in the ostrich enclosure.

A group of sambar deer has been moved elsewhere to promote the growth of vegetation.

The increasing concrete cover in the zoo though does pose some worries. Summer is also the time the birds lay eggs and incubate them.

Snakes, which are cold-blooded creatures, too find the warm temperatures suitable for reproduction.

The animals which are already present in great numbers such as the sambar and spotted deer have been segregated, as have been the hippos.

Supply of water

A steady supply of water in the enclosures keeps the animals hydrated.

The moats in enclosures such as that of the hippo, rhino, the big cats, and bears are filled regularly so that the animals can take a dip and cool down whenever needed.

Closed enclosures are hosed down so that they remain cool while in open enclosures, it allows grass to grow.

The animals’ diet has been tweaked to include a lot of fresh fruits and greens, besides lots of icy fruit punch.

Zoo veterinarian Jacob Alexander says the ambience at the city zoo is very different from zoos elsewhere that that have very few trees or not large enough ones.

However, a lot more needs to be done. An inventory of trees should be prepared and the lifespan of the oldest and biggest trees ascertained so that they can be replaced without any harm to the green lung of the city.