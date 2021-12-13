A riot of colour at ‘Varnangal’

Thiruvananthapuram

13 December 2021 08:44 IST

Varnangal, an exhibition and sale of paintings by five women artists along with works by 10 VIP artistes, is under way at Flora Art Gallery at Oottukuzhy here.

The exhibition features paintings by Remini Karunakaran, Beena Sunil, Viji R.K., Shali Thomas, and Rachel Jasper. All five women were at home in the wake of COVID-19, restless as life came to a near standstill. But soon they settled down and turned to art to beat the lockdown blues. Their creativity found expression in 75 paintings, big and small, that they are exhibiting till December 13.

Rachel Jasper, a former employee of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, says they are all students at Flora, but during the lockdown could not attend any classes at the Flora Institute of Arts and Crafts where the gallery is located, and hence began working on paintings. Guidance was given online by artist George Fernandez who runs Flora.

The paintings that the women created on canvas are exhibited along with paintings, photographs, and digital prints by 10 VIP artists. The proceeds from the sale of works by the 10 VIP artists will go to Pallium India for support of families receiving palliative care.

Works by Sheela Devi, actor; George Jacob Muthoot, chairman of The Muthoot Group; his wife Susheela Elizabeth Jacob who works for Muthoot Housing and Infrastructure; Asif Ali Komu, curator; Sheela Kochouseph, businesswoman; Balan Madhavan, photographer; Sethulakshmy Nair, obstetrician; and artists Ummer Paroor, Chandran, and Biji Baskher.

Asha Vinson Paul, philanthropist, inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday. The paintings and photographs are priced from ₹200 upwards. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.