A proud partner of Chandrayaan-2

When the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the GSLV Mk-III/Chandrayaan-2 mission earlier this week, the BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) had reasons to be proud. Many of the critical hardware aboard the GSLV Mk-III were contributed by the BATL unit at Chakka here.

They included the engine thrust chamber of the L110 Section (the core stage of the rocket), components for the main engine such as high-thrust gas generator and turbine casing, Titanium gas bottles and Titanium liners for various stages including the cryogenic engine stage and flex seals for the motor case of the S200 solid rocket booster.

BATL-manufactured components were used after passing rigorous quality and acceptance testing standards, BATL said. “This has been made possible by the active support of ISRO and the combined effort of BATL employees,” BATL managing director Vice Admiral (Retd.) Raman Prabhat said.

BATL has had a long relationship with ISRO dating back to 1992 during the unit’s earlier avatar as Kerala Hitech Industries Ltd (KELTEC) under the State government. BATL is currently a fully-owned subsidiary of Indo-Russian JV BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd which builds the BrahMos cruise missiles.