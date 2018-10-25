A park to nurture scientific fervour among students

more-in

Students should develop a scientific approach towards things happening around them, Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the science park project in schools in the district, as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Campaign, at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mani said many modern discoveries were based on questioning mysteries of nature and finding answers to them. However, there were many things to which mankind was yet to find scientific explanations for. Equipping children to solve these puzzles was the aim of comprehensive science education in schools.

School science parks would become an asset in this endeavour. They would help raise science education standards and inculcate scientific temper.

The science parks would come up in 90 schools in the district.

The parks were ready in 11 schools in the Thiruvananthapuram South sub district. Launch of equipment distribution of for these was held on the occasion. Corporation Education standing committee chairperson C. Sudarsanan presided over the function.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan B. Sreekumaran and rejuvenation campaign district coordinator S. Javad were present.