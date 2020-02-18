A new collective to make cities waste-free

The three-day National Conference of Cities for Zero Waste organised by the city Corporation concluded here on Monday with the Thiruvananthapuram Declaration, which called for a joint effort in managing waste. A collective called Cities for Zero Waste was formed at the meet, consisting of urban local bodies in different parts of the country working towards zero-waste status.

The collective will facilitate knowledge sharing on waste management techniques between these local bodies. Through the declaration, the local bodies made a commitment to reduce the waste produced and increase the amount of waste treated at source. A change in lifestyle and consumption habits by increasing awareness among the public was called for. Extended Producer Responsibility will be given top priority. Green protocol will be implemented.

Security and respect

The local bodies will ensure the participation of youths and students in waste management and environment protection activities. They will also ensure job security and respect for those involved in the collection, segregation and recycling of waste.

Support will be extended for water conservation and agricultural activities within the city and outside. The collective will meet every two years to take stock of their progress towards achieving zero-waste status and to plan for the future.

Mayor K. Sreekumar handed over the declaration to Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen at the valedictory function. Mr. Moideen said wide-ranging awareness campaigns need to be carried out by the local bodies to ensure the participation of the public in the work towards achieving zero- waste status. He said that Kerala could be a model for this.

Corporation hailed

The achievements of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in waste management after the closure of the Vilappilsala plant was a lesson in this aspect.

The government is aiming to declare at least half of the local bodies as zero-waste this year, he said.

Delivering the keynote address, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, said the city Corporation had managed to create a successful model in the treatment of septage waste, by introducing a licensing system for septage collectors and treating the waste at the Muttathara plant.