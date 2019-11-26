A most critical black spot in Thiruvananthapuram

The Pappanamcode mosque-Kerala Gramin Bank stretch along the National Highway 66 passing through the State capital is the ‘most critical Black Spot’ among the 340 ‘road accident Black spots’ in Kerala’s road network.

Coming under the Karamana police station, the corridor that has the busy Pappanamcode junction has claimed the lives of 15 road users and resulted in fatal and grievous injuries to another 102 in road accidents in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

One of the 157 High-Risk Black Spots in the National Highway corridors in the State, the stretch has the highest district-wise Accident Severity Index (ASI) value of 366.

Analysis

An analysis of the accident-prone stretches during 2016, 2017 and 2018 based on the ASI of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had revealed that Parimanam Temple corridor along the NH 66 under the Chavara Police station in Kollam is the second critical black spot with ASI of 357.

The corridor from the Tax Towers to Karamana Junction along the NH 66 under the jurisdiction of the City Traffic police station with ASI of 314 is the third critical Black Spot in the State.

Eight deaths and fatal and grievous injuries to 94 road users had been reported from this High Risk Black Spot in the last three years.

The Kuttipuram Highway Junction along the NH in Malappuram with ASI of 306 is in the fourth place among the High Risk Black Spot. Three High Risk Black Spots from Alappuzha (Thuravoor junction, Chandiroor, Ashramam-Karuvatta South), East Fort Junction and Balaramapuram Junction along the NH 66 in the State capital figures in the first 10 High Risk Black Spots.

As per the Ministry’s Protocol for identification of Black spots and improvement, a ‘road accident Black Spot’ is a road corridor of about 500 m long in which either five road accidents, involving fatalities and grievous injuries, were reported during the last three calendar years or 10 fatalities during the last three calendar years.

Thiruvananthapuram district has 52 High Risk Black Spot, Kollam 38, Alappuzha 34, Pathanamthitta 9, Kottayam 16, Idukki 1, Ernakulam 39, Thrissur 26, Palakkad 2, Malappuram 4, Kozhikode 16 and one in Wayanad district. In Moderate Risk Black Spot, the capital district has 15, Kollam 18, Alappuzha 19, Pathanamthitta 2, Kottayam 2, Ernakulam 19, Thrissur 12, Palakkad 2, Malappuram 9, Kozhikode 9 and one in Kannur district.

The Executive Director, Road Safety, Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA), T. Elangovan told The Hindu that a joint inspection will be carried out by KRSA, Public Works Department, Police, Motor Vehicle Department and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) to find the exact reasons for the high fatalities in Pappanamcode.

Rectification plans

The police records of the road accidents will be examined and the reasons will be looked into after the joint inspection.

The development of the carriageway into a four lane corridor and whether the stretch lacks facilities for road users will also be looked into before the rectification plans are finalised by the Natpac, Mr. Elangovan said.