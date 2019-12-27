A line-up of interesting events

The National Children’s Science Congress will have other interesting events besides the technical sessions.

A workshop for the nearly 300 teachers escorting the students on how to make science education interesting will be held. It will focus on topics such as fun Chemistry, environment education, and so on.

A science activity corner for students not making presentations has been arranged.

Resource persons will guide students in various activities here.

School students visiting the congress and the public can view a science exhibition arranged with the support of scientific institutions.

The expo is designed to ensure the presence of the local academic community and children during the event.

One of the highlights is a ‘meet the scientist’ programme each evening. Eminent scientists will interact with students at the programme after giving a talk.

Meet the scientists

Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru; Tessy Thomas, director general, aeronautical systems, DRDO, Bengaluru; P.S. Easa, former director, Kerala Forest Research Institute; Suresh Das, former executive vice president, KSCSTE, and M.C. Dathan, scientific adviser to the State government, will attend the programme.

Cultural events

Cultural evenings will see the children present the art forms of their respective States.

A technical tour for the participants to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre will also be held on December 30.