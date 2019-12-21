A gift of roses for the Archbishop

Poet and activist Sugathakumari congratulated M. Soosa Pakiam, the Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram who celebrated the golden jubilee of his ordination as a priest on Friday, with a bouquet of roses.

Sugathakumari, who has been advised rest after a two-week hospitalisation, send across the gift of red roses through her secretary Hemalatha Menon.

The latter was accompanied by the office-bearers of the Santhi Samithi when she called on the Archbishop at the Bishop’s House, Vellayambalam.

She, along with Santhi Samithi secretary J. M. Rahim and convener R. Narayanan Thampi presented the bouquet to the Archbishop. He informed them of his intention to pay a visit to Sugathakumari soon.

Soosa Pakiam was ordained a priest of the Latin Catholic Church on December 20, 1969.

Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Gururetnam Jnanatapaswi, Fr. John Areekkal, former deputy speaker Palode Ravi and former PSC member V. S. Hareendranath were also present.