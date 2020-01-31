A film festival with cycling as theme

The city-based Indus Cycling Embassy, in association with the city Corporation’s green army, will organise the first International Bicycle Film Festival of Kerala here on Sunday.

Five films and one documentary with bicycles as their theme will be screened at the festival, being organised as a prelude to the Green Congress on February 6 and 7 and the National Conference of Cities for Zero Waste 2020 being held here from February 15 to 17.

The documentary to be screened at Lenin Balavadi, the fete venue, is Blood Road (U.S.). The movies include Breaking Away (U.S.), Beijing Bicycle (Chinese), Bicycle Thieves (Italy), Wadjda (Saudi Arabia), and Ambili (Malayalam).

Prakash Gopinath, city’s bicycle mayor, says this could be the first such festival in the country.

Cycle rally

A cycle rally will be held at 6.30 a.m. on the day of the screenings, starting from the city Corporation office to Kowdiar and ending at Lenin Balavadi. After breakfast, the screenings will be held. Besides the young cyclists, other students too will attend the screenings.

Delegate registration for the festival is free.

To register, visit http://induscyclingembassy.com. For details, call 80894 94442, 98099 73933, 94477 13466.

Prakash says they plan to conduct a touring bicycle film festival across the State next month. Starting from Thiruvananthapuram, screenings will be held in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A 10-member core team will travel throughout this journey. They will be accompanied by the cyclists at each stop till the next destination.