A day tightly packed with protests in Thiruvananthapuram

Persistent demand: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2020 09:17 IST

Demonstrations by forums near Secretariat, Cliff House

Demonstrations erupted in the State capital on Thursday for the first time since the clamping of prohibitory orders on October 3, with Opposition parties demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation following the arrest of his former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Several organisations took out protests to the Secretariat and the Cliff House throughout the day. The protesters raised their pitch by the evening shortly after ED’s arrest of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru for his alleged links in a narcotics case. The prohibitory orders and the COVID-19 protocol were flouted as the protests paved way for sizeable gatherings.

While the Youth Congress marched to the Cliff House, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out a demonstration to the Secretariat around the same time.

Advertising

Advertising

Three Mahila Morcha activists were arrested after they barged into the Secretariat compound. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The BJYM took out another march by 7 p.m, which turned unruly after the police lathi-charged an agitator who tried to scale the compound wall.

Laying siege to MG Road

This led to a violent confrontation between the protesters and the police, following which the former laid siege to the MG Road. Around five activists sustained injuries in the demonstration.

The protests continued into the late hours of the day when the Muslim Youth League and the Social Democratic Party of India also took out protests, prompting the police to fend off the agitators from multiple entrances of the Secretariat.