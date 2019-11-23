A day in the year 2050

His futuristic fantasy saw Hari Raj of Government Model HSS, Venjaramoodu, bag the top spot in Mono Act in the higher secondary category at the District School Arts Festival.

His performance revolved around various restrictions that man was subjected to in the year 2050. He portrayed a world where human beings could not eat chicken owing to its religious associations, girls could not marry people of their choice, and privatisation was the norm, so much so that one could buy the Indian space agency by simply calling a toll-free number.

Hari is elated at the audience response to his presentation. Part of the Rangaprabhath children’s theatre for the past four years, Hari attributes his win in his first appearance at the district festival to his experience in theatre. He even got the opportunity to perform at the National School of Drama in New Delhi last year.

He also played Kunjunni in a visual presentation of the book Kunjunniyude Yatra Pusthakam by S.R. Lal that was presented by Rangaprabhath.