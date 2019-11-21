A curious combo

Kathakali Sangeetham and triple jazz — he handles both with aplomb.

Arjun A., Plus One student of New HSS, Nellimoodu, got the first A grade in triple jazz at the Revenue District School Arts Festival on Wednesday.

With triple jazz a competitive event only at the HSS level at the festival, this was Arjun’s first appearance and he made it a memorable one. He also secured the second A grade in Kathakali Sangeetham.

The festival on Thursday will see him take part in the Mridangam event. Parichamuttu and Group Song are the other events he will appear in. Though he has reached the State-level festival in the Mridangam event earlier, it is the drums that are his passion. He has been learning drums for the past three years under Vincent Jose at the Nadabrahma Academy of Fine Arts and Orchestra here.

Arjun has also learnt vocal music, first under Vellayani Ashok Kumar and then under the late Alappuzha Sreekumar, though it was his mother Anitha D. who was his first teacher.

Arjun has tried his hands at violin and guitar too.