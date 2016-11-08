Youths killed in accident

Two youngsters were killed on Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding skidded after a stray dog lunged at them at Thalachanvila in the Parassala police station limits.

The dead were identified as Vishnudev, 24, and Sajin Raj, 21. They were heading towards Oorambu after helping out with the preparations for a wedding when the dog jumped at them. The motorbike skidded, and hit a wall, seriously injuring the two. They were taken to the Vettumani hospital but could not be saved, the police said.