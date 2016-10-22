Activists of the Youth Congress on Friday barged into the Syndicate meeting of the University of Kerala in protest against the university not reporting its 403 vacancies to the Public Service Commission (PSC). Following the agitation by the Youth Congress activists, UDF syndicate members Johnson Abraham and K.S. Gopakumar apprised the Vice Chancellor of the seriousness of the situation, the press note said. Following this, the Youth Congress leaders were invited for talks and they were assured by the Vice Chancellor that a favourable decision would be taken.
Youth Congress men barge into KU meet
Ask varsity to report its 403 vacancies to PSC
