Thiruvananthapuram

Workshop today

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct a two-day workshop to compile ideas and suggestions for an action plan to scientifically integrate various activities and projects undertaken by government agencies and voluntary organisations working for the welfare, education, and rehabilitation of differently abled children.

The workshop, in which different agencies will take part, will be inaugurated by Minister for Education C. Ravindranath at the SCERT at 3 p.m. on Monday.

