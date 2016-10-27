Thiruvananthapuram

Women scribes in poor light: panel for action

State Women’s Commission chairperson K.C. Rosakutty has called for action by the State Police Chief and the government against those involved in the display of flex boards exhibiting photos of certain women journalists in the city along with offensive comments against them.

She suggested that they be charged under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986.

Complaints by lawyers

Further, if the complaints filed against the said women journalists by a group of lawyers were found to be false, action will be taken to withdraw them, she said.

The chairperson's comments come in the wake of complaints submitted to the commission by the journalists.

Govt. intervention

However, the commission will not take any other steps regarding this, as the government is planning to intervene in the matter.

She was speaking at the media briefing that followed the mega adalat of the commission, which began here on Wednesday.

