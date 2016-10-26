Thiruvananthapuram

Woman stabbed to death

A 42-year-old woman was killed and her daughter-in-law was seriously injured in an attack by a relative near the Vakkom mosque at Kadakkavoor here on Wednesday.

The Rural police said Shahina, 42, and her daughter-in-law Jessy, 25, were stabbed by Nasirudeen, the husband of Jessy’s elder sister, following an argument. Jessie has been admitted to a hospital here in a serious condition.

Shahina’s body has been moved to the Chirayinkeezhu community health centre mortuary.

Nasirudeen is absconding, the police said.

