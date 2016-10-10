Woman killed in accident

A 57-year-old woman was killed after being knocked down by a two-wheeler at Aryanad on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Vasanthakumari of Aryanad. The incident took place at Manjammoola Junction around 10 a.m. when she was hit by a speeding motorcycle. She was returning home from Nedumangad.

The motorcyclist sped away without stopping the vehicle and the passers-by rushed her to the Nedumangad district hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered and the police have launched a search for the accused.