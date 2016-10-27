Wi-Fi at Central station from Friday

After a delay of two years, Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, the largest in the State, is all set to provide Wi-Fi connectivity from Friday.

The high speed Wi-Fi is being made available by RailTel Corporation of India, the in-house telecom wing and service provider of Railways in association with Google.

With this, Thiruvananthapuram Central joins Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, and Kozhikode railway stations under the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions in the State to offer Wi-Fi connectivity to commuters.

“The Wi-Fi facility has been installed and the trial run is on. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will dedicate it to the station at 11 a.m. on Friday,” Divisional Railway Manager Prakash Bhutani told The Hindu .

The facility will be made available free of cost for those stepping into the sprawling railway premises as 35 access points have been set up at various locations. Each point will cover 50 metres. Wi-Fi will be available on all the five platforms, booking office, and PRS (passenger reservation system) centre on the Thampanoor side and booking office and PRS on the second entry on Power House Road.

Wi-Fi can be accessed via mobile phone and laptop and there will be no restrictions on the usage now. “The date of restricting it to 30 minutes is yet to be decided,” he said.

Download speed

The capacity of the network provided in the station is 1 Gbps. The download speed will depend upon the number of users and the devices used. Initially, it will be 3 Mbps for the first hour and, after one hour, it will come down to 1 Mbps. The users will be directed to a login page and will receive a one-time password to access the Internet through the Wi-Fi.

It was Union Railway Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda who announced Wi-Fi services at A-1 and A class stations and on selected trains in his maiden railway Budget after the NDA came to power.

Thiruvananthapuram Central was tipped to be the first railway station in the State to be provided with Wi-Fi. But, Railways changed the priority list.

To create awareness among rail users and first-timers using Wi-Fi, around 50 boards will be installed on the railway station premises. RailTel will also distribute pamphlets among commuters.