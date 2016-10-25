Welfare schemes for NoRKs to be revamped

The government will revamp the welfare schemes for the Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) and take steps to effectively use their remittances for the development of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to the demands for grants for the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department in the revised budget for the financial year 2016-17, Mr. Vijayan said the government would soon take a decision on restructuring welfare schemes as it felt that the existing schemes are inadequate.

Financial assistance to the relatives of NoRKs dying in harness abroad will be enhanced.

The government was for setting up a panel of advocates to give legal assistance the NoRKs involved in cases and are in prisons abroad. It is for the Union government to take the initiative in this regard, he said.