Water kiosks to be set up

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy has said that water kiosks will be established in areas where there was scarcity of drinking water. He was speaking during a meeting of Revenue officials on Thursday to assess the measures to tackle the problem of water shortage.

According to Mr. Venkatesapathy, it was impractical to deliver water door to door. The support of respective civic bodies will be sought to set up the kiosks, wherever necessary.

GPS units will be embedded to tankers that are being used for drinking water supply.

The Collector said Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran would convene a meeting of people’s representatives and officials concerned on November 21 to discuss the problem of water scarcity.