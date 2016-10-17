Wanted person in murder case held

The Museum police on Sunday arrested a fugitive who was wanted for his alleged role in the murder of a telefilm-maker seven months ago.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sanju Sundareshan of Kunnukuzhy. He was wanted in connection with the alleged murder of Saibin John of Kunnukuzhy in an incident that had occurred late on March 22.

Saibin, his brother John Smith, and a friend, Tom, were waylaid and allegedly attacked by a gang led by an accused, Sanjay Varma. Having suffered serious head and abdominal injuries, Saibin was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. As his situation continued to remain critical, he was shifted to a private hospital. However, Saibin succumbed to his injuries on March 25.

As many as eight persons, including Sanjay, had been arrested subsequently. The others who were apprehended were identified as Mohan, Arun Babu, Robin, Kishore Gabriel, Siby Stanley, and Jimsy.

However, Sanju has remained on the run and was frequently moving from one hideout to another. He was finally apprehended by the Shadow police wing from PSC Nagar in Ulloor.