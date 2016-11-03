Wanted man arrested

A man allegedly involved in a burglary at a cooperative bank at Pangode four years ago and has been absconding since then has been arrested by the City police.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mirin Sweetin, 40, of Parassala, who is known by several nicknames including Aji and Biju.

In 2012

He has been accused of being part of a gang that broke into the Pangode service cooperative society bank at Edapazhinji in 2012 and allegedly stole over 300 sovereigns of gold ornaments, besides large amount of cash. While five persons were arrested soon after the incident, two others, including Mirin, had been absconding, the police said.

After obtaining fake identity documents in the name of one Biju of Tenkasi, he has allegedly been running farms in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

He was nabbed by a team of shadow police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner (Control Room) Suresh Kumar from the Kaliyikkavila bus stand on Wednesday.

His arrest was recorded and he has been remanded in judicial custody.