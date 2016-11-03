Thiruvananthapuram

Wanted man arrested

A man allegedly involved in a burglary at a cooperative bank at Pangode four years ago and has been absconding since then has been arrested by the City police.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mirin Sweetin, 40, of Parassala, who is known by several nicknames including Aji and Biju.

In 2012

He has been accused of being part of a gang that broke into the Pangode service cooperative society bank at Edapazhinji in 2012 and allegedly stole over 300 sovereigns of gold ornaments, besides large amount of cash. While five persons were arrested soon after the incident, two others, including Mirin, had been absconding, the police said.

After obtaining fake identity documents in the name of one Biju of Tenkasi, he has allegedly been running farms in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

He was nabbed by a team of shadow police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner (Control Room) Suresh Kumar from the Kaliyikkavila bus stand on Wednesday.

His arrest was recorded and he has been remanded in judicial custody.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 1:51:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Wanted-man-arrested/article16091434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY