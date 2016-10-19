Walkout over rubber growers’ plight

Members of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday in protest against the State government’s alleged failure in market intervention to support rubber growers as well as paddy and coconut farmers who are battling against a fall in price of their produce.

Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani, who gave notice for an adjournment motion, said rubber growers had remained neglected for the past 50 years.

The plight of paddy and coconut farmers was also pitiable.

Neither the Centre nor the State government was adopting effective market intervention steps to support them.

Price nosedives

Rubber price has nosedived from 240 a kg to Rs.113.50.

Coconut and paddy procurement has come to a standstill.

The previous government had incepted a price stabilisation fund to support the rubber growers. Mr. Mani blamed former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for his flawed import policy.

Mr. Mani alleged that the government had failed to clear the pension arrears for farmers for the past seven months. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said the government had cleared the pension arrears of farmers up to June, but could not clear the arrears for the past seven months as the Finance Department had detected anomalies in the pension scheme and found that about 1 lakh ineligible persons were also drawing the pension.

The arrears would be cleared after weeding out the ineligible, he said.

The Minister said that Rs.54.41 crore had been distributed among rubber growers from the price stabilisation fund of Rs.500 crore set up by the government till October 3.

Rubbers who are yet to join the support scheme can join again.

The State government has taken a strong stance against import of natural rubber, he said.

The Centre has granted permission for using rubber for laying roads and that would increase its demand.

Paddy and coconut procurement would continue without any hitch, but the State government was looking into the irregularities in procurement during the tenure of the previous government, he said.

Based on the Minister’s explanation, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied notice for the motion and the Opposition walked out in protest.