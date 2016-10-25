Walkout over Balan’s remark

Members of the Opposition walked out of the Assembly on Monday, protesting against Culture Minister A.K. Balan’s observations about tribespeople in Attappady last week.

P.T. Thomas, who raised a point of order accusing Mr. Balan of making unsavoury comments while replying to a question of N. Shamsudeeen in the Assembly last week, said the remarks should be expunged. He also objected to the Minister’s post on the issue on his Facebook wall.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan called Mr. Balan for an explanation. Mr. Balan clarified that he was only trying to inform the Assembly that because of the intervention of successive governments, the infant mortality rate in Attappady was much below the State average.

He added that he had no mal-intention. The Minister expressed his concern for the marginalised sections, adding that he always stood for their welfare.

Considering Mr. Balan’s explanation, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said that since the Minister had said that he had no intention to show the tribes in bad light, the issue may be closed.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala then insisted that Mr. Balan apologise for the comments. The government and Mr. Balan may be taking the best efforts to ensure the welfare of tribespeople, but he should tender an apology, Mr. Chennithala insisted. The Speaker refused to accept the demand and the Opposition walked out in protest.