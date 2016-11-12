Visa fraud: 2 held

Two persons who defrauded job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them opportunities abroad were arrested by the city Shadow police on Friday. A case has been registered against Manu, aka Sharat Krishna, aged 43, and Shaji Kumar, aged 55, by the Museum police.
The modus operandi of the accused involved advertising for candidates in classifieds columns of newspapers. When contacted by job aspirants, the duo would meet them and collect their documents along with a ‘processing fee’ of close to Rs.1,000. Around ten to fifteen days later, they would meet the candidate again, and collect money for the flight ticket, claiming that the ticket and visa were ready. In order to convince the candidates, they would show them fake visas and ticket receipts.
By the time job seekers realise that they have been duped, the accused would change their phone numbers and disappear.
