Thiruvananthapuram

Vimukthi mission

Ministers entrusted with districts

The government has issued orders entrusting the following Ministers with the district-level activities of Vimukthi, an anti-substance abuse campaign, being taken up by the government on a mission mode. Kadakampally Surendran (Thiruvananthapuram); K. Raju (Kollam); Mathew T. Thomas (Pathanamthitta); G. Sudhakaran (Alappuzha); J. Mercykutty Amma (Kottayam); V.S. Sunil Kumar (Idukki); C. Ravindranath (Ernakulam); A.C. Moideen ( Thrissur); A.K. Balan (Palakkad); K.T. Jaleel (Malappuram); T.P. Ramakrishnan (Kozhikode); Ramachandran Kadannappally (Wayanad); K.K. Shylaja (Kannur); and E. Chandrasekharan (Kasaragod). — Special Correspondent

