Video competition for students in capital

Students of schools in Thiruvananthapuram have the opportunity to win a study trip to a leading Australian university by participating in the A2Oz India Schools Video Competition 2016.

Organised by The Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Australian Government and Cambridge English: Advanced (CAE) , the competition is open to students from classes IX to XI from schools across India. The competition involves production of short films by students around the themes of aerospace, nanotechnology, earth sciences, story-telling through dance and construction management.

The winning teams for all the five themes will have the opportunity to participate in a study programme in University of Sydney, RMIT, Australian National University, Macquarie University and University of Southern Queensland. This would also include return flight tickets from India to Australia, for two students and an accompanying teacher, accommodation, and other expenses in Australia.

Registration commences on November 9. More information on the contest can be had fromwww.a2oz.org.