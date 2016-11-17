Thiruvananthapuram

Vamshadhara Award

Laurel for activist

Activist and public intellectual Najmal Babu (T.N. Joy) has been selected for the Vamshadhara Award. Mr. Babu has been chosen for the award, instituted by cultural organisation Kannadi, ‘for his persistent struggles against authoritarianism and exploitation.’ “Joy is a ceaseless voice for the rights of political prisoners of Emergency,” the award committee comprising poets Sebastian, P.N. Gopikrishnan, academic Sunil P. Elayadom, Rajesh Narayanan and K.J. Rijoy said. The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs.50,000 and citation, will be presented to Mr. Babu at a function in Thrissur on November 25.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 4:21:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Vamshadhara-Award/article16644315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY