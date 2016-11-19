VS warns Modi of people’s ire

The common man who is bearing the problems thrown up by demonetisation will give a fitting reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections, veteran CPI(M) leader V.S.Achuthanandan has said.

He was addressing a day-long sit-in of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues in front of the Reserve Bank of India regional office here on Friday in protest against the restrictions on transactions in cooperative banks.

Considering the outcome of the decision, Mr.Modi should repeal the decision at the earliest, he said.