Thiruvananthapuram

VS slams lawyers for media ban in courts

Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan on Tuesday criticised the ongoing ban imposed by a section of lawyers on entry of mediapersons in courtrooms and called on the Chief Justice, judges and others concerned to take the initiative to end the impasse.

Speaking at a formal session of the Assembly held shortly before the inauguration of the State-level celebrations of the formation of Kerala, Mr. Achuthanandan said it was not possible to ignore the fact the ban was in force at time when the State was celebrating the 60th anniversary of the formation of the State. The demand for press freedom was centuries old. It was a travesty that the persons who were duty-bound to implement law and justice were trying to gag the media.

He wondered what would happen if the legislature were to ban media persons in the press gallery on the basis of a dispute between mediapersons and legislators.

