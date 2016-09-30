VACB report exposes graft in PWD works

A Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) report on corruption involving influential contractors with the help of politicians and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) during the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) regime was tabled in the Assembly.

The report was placed by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran on Thursday in a written reply to a question by K.V. Vijayadas, T.V. Rajesh, I.B. Satheesh, and K. Babu.

The contractor after signing the agreement for the works awarded will manage to get a letter from the elected representative citing revision of work or including some profitable works. Revised estimate is prepared and submitted to the higher officials.

The contractor will secure a government order for revision of estimate or a ratification of estimate.

“Higher level officials such as the Secretary, PWD; Secretary, Finance; Chief Engineer; Minister of Public Works and Minister of Finance are involved in the corruption,” it said.

The revision ranges from 100 to 300 per cent and above from the initial agreed rate. The VACB said the bribe amount depended on the magnitude of the revision and normally it amounted to lakhs.

Posting of officials

In posting of officials, the VACB report said the amount was given to the political leader or officials acting as agents of the Public Works Minister. For assistant engineers, it was Rs.3 lakh to Rs.5 lakh, assistant executive engineer Rs.10 lakh, executive engineer Rs.20 lakh and above, superintending engineer up to Rs.30 lakh and Rs.50 lakh and above for chief engineer.

“These amounts are sponsored by the contractors who are allies of officials. They will recoup the amount with the help of the officials posted through irregularities in the works.”

For payment of bills without the execution of works, the VACB found that 50 per cent was normally given to the PWD engineers as bribe. In the case of resale of items issued by the government, especially bitumen, 50 per cent cost of the bitumen is given to the implementing officer.

“Custom mamool”

The “Custom mamool” for officials after preparation of bill has also been unearthed by the VACB. In Palakkad, the VACB found that it was three per cent of bill amount for assistant engineer, 1.5 per cent for overseer, 1 per cent each for assistant executive and executive engineer and 0.25 per cent for Ministerial staff.

