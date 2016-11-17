VACB accused of ‘selective leaks’

K.M. Abraham, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, has perceived a malicious attempt on the part of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to malign him in public.

On Tuesday, he wrote to Jacob Thomas, director, VACB, to complete the inquiries against him in a time-bound manner. He also repudiated the allegation that he was impeding the inquiry.

Mr. Abraham’s letter was widely perceived as an extraordinary step for a top civil servant to take. Mr. Abraham told The Hindu that he had written the letter against the backdrop of “selective leaks” to the media about the inquiry process. The Vigilance was the source of the damaging leaks, he said.

For one, the specifics of the examination known only to him and case officers were leaked to a local media outlet in a piecemeal manner. The so-called “disclosures” were discriminatory. However, they helped trigger erroneous news reports that sought to portray him as the head of a secret clique that impeded Vigilance inquiries against top civil servants.

The media outlets did not name Mr. Abraham. Hence, he could not sue them for libel. But, the reports, quoting anonymous Vigilance sources, hinted at his “dubious role” in a “vindictive manner.”

Mr. Abraham said the reports had created a widespread perception that he was guilty even before being formally accused of any wrongdoing. Mr. Abraham feared they could prejudice the law against him and render a fair inquiry impossible. He had flagged these issues and more in his letter to Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Abraham currently faces two precursory Vigilance inquiries on complaints of having illegally amassed wealth and misused his official position as Principal Secretary, Education. The search of Mr. Abraham’s house in his absence and without any legal warrant had caused a controversy.