Use guarantee mechanism to tide over crisis: Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has urged the State government to permit district cooperative banks (DCBs) to use guarantee mechanism to help people tide over liquidity problems following demonetisation of high-value currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denomination.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress leader said district cooperative banks should be allowed to issue guarantee to customers depositing cheques equivalent to the amounts deposited with it. The government should give direction to hospitals, Supplyco supermarkets and other similar establishments to accept DCBs’ guarantee issued as per the customers’ requirement. Initially, the scheme could be implemented in establishments such as Consumerfed, Supplyco, Horticorp, Matsyafed and hospitals. The scope of the scheme can be expanded depending on the success of its pilot. He said he believed that formulating a scheme on the lines he had suggested would provide relief to the people who were undergoing misery owing to currency shortage. It would also help in stirring the commercial sector which was slipping into a state of paralysis, he said. The government should take steps to include the primary cooperative societies to be partners in this scheme.

He said his proposal had been discussed at the UDF level and with prominent persons in the cooperative sector. The government should reach out to the ordinary people who did not have the facility to resort to online transactions.

It was regretful that the Centre had refused to take the cooperative sector into confidence during the current crisis. Instead of treating them as banks and making them partners in crisis management, the Centre was treating these institutions as individuals by permitting them to withdraw just Rs.24,000 a week.