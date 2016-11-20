Untold misery as coop. banking takes a hit

The ongoing verbal duel between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have focused greater public attention on the question whether the cooperative banks and societies are havens where black money gets parked, giving the general public little insight into the plight of the ordinary people for whom the cooperative institutions are their primary source of sustenance.

Interactions with functionaries of district cooperative banks and their clients by The Hindu reveals that the miseries wrought by demonetisation and the RBI’s curbs on the cooperative sector’s role in currency exchange have heaped untold misery on tens of thousands across the State.

The Karassery Service Cooperative Bank, one of the ISO-9001 certified cooperative banks in Kozhikode district, has been struggling to cater around 30,000 of its clients since the beginning of the demonetization.

Roughly 20,000 of their clients are from poor income group and they do not have access to multiple bank accounts to wade out of the crisis.

“Though their investment here is safe as we function strictly in accordance with the RBI guidelines, they are finding themselves in a fix as they cannot find funds they direly require, especially for conducting marriages and other important family functions. In the case of persons with multiple bank accounts we can transfer a portion of their savings, but they are in a minority and we have norms to follow,” said M. Dhanesh general manager of the bank.

George C. Kappen, long-time president of the Kizhthadiyoor Service Cooperative Bank in Pala, one of the oldest and among the best run cooperative banks in the State, has been faced with a similar situation over the past 10 days.

“Most of our clients are from the farming community. We give loans to farmers, traders and service providers in our locality. Paddy farmers are extended interest free loans, but we are finding it difficult to move even an inch now. Banking with a human face seems to be coming to an end,” he said.

In Kannur, C.A. Ajeer, who heads the Kannur Service Cooperative Bank at Anayidukku, said his bank is trying to help those who have been sanctioned loans by issuing cheques of State Bank of India (SBI).

“My bank is in a serious crisis now as all normal transactions have come to a standstill. Let them catch the co-operative banks that indulge in wrong-doing, but why should they set fire to the entire household to catch a rat,” asked Mr. Ajeer.

The last time the farmers of Ezhikkara and Kottuvally panchayats in northern Ernakulam suffered a setback due to massive loss of plantain to nature’s fury, the government compensated them at the paltry rate of Rs 3.75 per each plantain tree lost. But the Palliyackal Service Cooperative Bank at Ezhikkara, which runs an integrated agriculture production programme covering nearly 30 self-help groups and some 750 farmers, extended much-needed relief by paying Rs 100 per each lost plantain tree.

“This should show our commitment to the farming ecosystem, where the society’s energies are focused on,” said M.P. Vijayan, the bank’s secretary, adding that the bank has KYC and all necessary documentation pertaining to all the 8,000 deposits worth Rs. 57 crore.

In Pathanamthitta, a primary credit cooperative society secretary, who did not wish to be identified, said his society could manage the situation post-demonetisation only because it used to keep a daily cash balance of Rs. 20 lakh, a major portion of it in smaller denominations. “A good number of the so-called VIP’ clients at our bank branches are villagers having fixed deposits ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 15 lakh,’’ says he.

The ceiling limit imposed on withdrawals and prohibition of exchanging demonetized notes has hit the functioning of as many as 1,771 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies under the Thiruvananthapuram District Cooperative Bank.

“As a result of the curbs, many cooperative banks were unable to provide service as required by their customers. There were several practical problems in sanctioning loans for agricultural purposes and other needs,” says S. Kumar, the bank’s general manager. The restrictions have also given rise to apprehensions among account holders, including several senior citizens, about the credibility of the cooperative banks, he added.

In Malappuram, several cooperative banks have been trying to help their clients by transferring funds electronically to their clients’ accounts in other banks.

Malappuram Service Cooperative Bank, for example, has been offering change worth Rs. 1,000 to its clients. “We can’t disappoint our clients. We have been doing everything possible to help them out,” said a senior official of the bank.

P.K. Pradeep Menon, president of Thenhipalam Cooperative Rural Bank, said they had found ways to get out of the crisis caused by the demonetization. “What we witness is scarcity of currency, not money. As our bank had gone digital long ago, we are helping our clients,” he said.

District cooperative banks are complying with KYC norms as they come under RBI oversight and the primary cooperative banks come under the State government.

“The primary banks play a great role in disbursing loans upto 80 per cent or more of the deposits. It turns out to be very helpful to the villagers for whom getting a loan from scheduled commercial banks is an uphill task. They also offer an additional half per cent interest on deposits, which is a big thing for the commoners, especially pensioners,” points out N.Gopalakrishnan Nair, president of Alappuzha District Cooperative Bank.