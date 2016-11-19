Unique visitors at protest venue

The protest venue of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues in front of the Reserve Bank of India regional office here on Friday against the curbs imposed on cooperative banks had some unique visitors too.
A newly wed couple, Arun Vijayan and Anila, walked into the venue to declare solidarity with the protesters after their marriage.
Mr. Vijayan is the Kuzhiyalumoodu branch secretary of the CPI(M).
The Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, and other LDF leaders took out a march to the RBI office from Palayam.
CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and other senior leaders received them at the venue.
Surprisingly, a group of Shiv Sena workers marched to the venue and declared solidarity with the protest. There was a steady flow of workers of Left Democratic Front partners as well as members of mass and class organisations of the CPI(M) and other parties too.
Students Federation of India workers were the first to arrive. Then it was the turn of CPI, AITUC, and CITU workers.
Kerala Secretariat Employees Association members, led by M.S. Bijukuttan, and Kerala Gazetted Officers Association members, led by T.S. Reghulal, were among those who came in support of the protest.
