Unavailability of funds hits child protection unit work

Lack of funds has held up the implementation of ten projects proposed by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme for reaching out to the neediest of children.

As much as Rs.41 crore from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Development is available with the State under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS). The State government has also set aside Rs.25 crore in the Budget for this.

In other States, funds sanctioned by the Union Ministry reach the State Child Protection Society and on the basis of decisions of its executive committee, they are transferred to the DCPUs.

In Kerala, however, the funds reach the Directorate of Social Justice from the society, and from there the District Social Justice office, and only then the DCPUs.

Delay in fund availability has hampered the implementation of projects, department officials who did not wish to be named said. “There is a problem in funds being made available, though the government has a total of Rs.66 crore in hand. When using State funds, the financial procedures for that have to be followed. But the reason for the delay in using Central funds is not clear,” they said.

No decision has been taken on projects submitted months ago. Funds are needed if these are to be implemented before March 31. However, the executive committee of the State Child Protection Society is yet to decide on it.

For instance, the children’s home at Poojappura has outstanding dues of Rs.11 lakh owing to fund flow problems, it is learnt.

Due attention is not being paid to the Social Justice Department that deals with the most disadvantaged sections of society, it is alleged. “There is one Minister for Health and Social Justice departments. Not one Ministerial meeting has been held with top- and mid-level Social Justice Department officials.”

The constant change of those at the helm has not helped. “Since the new government came to power, three or four people have been in charge as Social Justice Directors.”

The projects that are yet to be implemented range from those aimed at creating awareness among presspersons on reporting cases under the Juvenile Justice Act; intervention to hold a three-day camp to check the dropout rate in Chengalchoola colony in the capital city; setting up a resource directory; and awareness programme to bring down the high suicide rate among children in the district.

‘Committee meet today’

Social Justice Director P. Balakiran said the ICPS had enough funds.

The executive committee would meet on Thursday, and any outstanding issues would be addressed within a week, he said.