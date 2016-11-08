UDF to organise mega meet on Dec. 5

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to organise a mega convention here on December 5 against the anti-people policies of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

The convention will focus primarily on the LDF government’s lapses, including deteriorating law and order situation. Senior coalition leaders such as A.K. Antony and M.P. Veerendrakumar will attend the convention, along with members of the legislature, elected representatives of local bodies and members of the UDF district committees. The general body of UDF district committees will meet on November 17 to chalk out the programmes.

UDF convener P.P. Thankachan said the LDF government had partially withdrawn the steep increase in stamp duty and registration fee and amended some of its decisions on private self-financing medical colleges fee hike and admission process in the face of the agitation by the Opposition.

The UDF will oppose the government proposal to establish a Kerala Bank by merging the District Cooperative Banks with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank and institute a two-tier system for the cooperative banking system.