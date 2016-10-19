UDF team meets CM for Kannur peace meet

A delegation of the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and requested him to convene an all-party peace conference to find a solution to the political violence that has been rocking Kannur. It also urged Mr. Vijayan to take the initiative to register the State’s opposition to the Uniform Civil Code. The delegation, comprising IUML Leader P.K. Kunhalikutty and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, met Mr. Vijayan at his office chamber in the Assembly to submit their memorandum containing their demands.

Later addressing a mediapersons, Mr. Chennithala and the other members of the delegation expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Kannur as a result of the clashes between the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar. The memorandum pointed out that the previous UDF government had taken effective steps to prevent violence. It also wanted the government to expedite investigations into the murders of IUML workers at Nadapuram and Vellam. “The Chief Minister was positive in his response,” Mr Chennithala said.

On the Uniform Civil Code, the delegation pointed out that various Muslim organisations had come out against it. The traditionally adopted stand was to take a particular community into confidence prior to tinkering with its personal laws. This norm had been adopted by the late Nehru. The Chief Minister agreed with the Opposition viewpoint that the debate on Civil Code had been pushed into the forefront on account of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The delegation urged Mr. Vijayan to ensure that innocent people from the minority community were not put to misery while investigating terrorism cases.